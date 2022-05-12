Kangana Ranaut says she can’t get married because of rumours about her beating up men, Arjun Rampal quips ‘Soch samajhkar…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has never held back from expressing her disillusion with Bollywood celebrities, saying that they do not root for her in the same way she has rooted for many of them. During the release of her film Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi in 2019, she expressed her anger when many stars did not cheer for her film during the promotions, despite her requests. However, Kangana, who will next be seen in Dhaakad, says she is now “beyond these things”.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Kangana said that she went to Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party, where everyone was discussing Dhaakad. “They were only talking about the trailer. Mere kehna ka matlab hai, jab aap itne bade level pe se ek trailer se impress hai, yeh itna chupayi hui baat kyun hai?” When asked whether she told them to promote the film on digital platforms, she answered, “I am beyond that now. At the time of Manikarnika, I told people personally, including Aamir Khan. I have made calls saying that, ‘You always call me for your trials like PK or Dangal. You also talk about my films.’ Now I am beyond that stage,” she said, adding that it’s up to the actors now.

During the course of the interview, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she actually believes that she can’t get married because people believe that she beats up men. “Rumours spread that I beat up boys,” she said. Arjun Rampal agreed and quipped that there was truth to it. “Bilkul soch samajhkar aisa decision lena hai…soch samajhkar li jiye (Please think carefully before you make such a decision). Having said that, Arjun proceeded to praise Kangana, saying she is a fabulous actor who is “sweet, loving and god-fearing”.

Kangana and Arjun will be seen next in spy-thriller Dhaakad, which will release on May 20. The film also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.