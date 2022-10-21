Kangana Ranaut reviews Kantara: ‘I don’t think I will recover from this experience’

Actor and director Rishab Shetty‘s recent offering Kantara continues to make waves in the film industry with its impressive style of storytelling and theme. After a string of celebrities, actor Kangana Ranaut too is awestruck by the subject of the film and the way the story has been told. She took to her social media to praise the film, calling it ‘unbelievable’.

Kantara is a story that revolves around a demi-god – Bhoota, who trades the forest land of the tribal with the king in exchange of his happiness. The king’s son grows up to be a greedy person and claims the land back leading to series of events.

Kangana uploaded a video on her Instagram stories, where she said, “I am coming back with my family after watching a film called Kantara and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience!. Rishab Shetty hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action, brilliant! Unbelievable! What a fine blend of folklore, tradition, indigenous issues. What beautiful photography, action, thriller.”

Kangana was so emotionally stirred up, that she said she won’t come out of this experience for a long time. The actor added in the video, “This is what cinema is, this is what films are for and theatrical experience, unbelievable. I heard so many people in the theatre say, log jaate jaate keh rahe the ki humne aisa kuch bhi nahi dekha kabhi (I heard so many people say while they were leaving that they haven’t seen anything like this). Thank you for this film and brilliant. I don’t think I will recover from this experience, not for another week. wow!”

A few days back, Kangana had posted on her social media that she is ‘intrigued and curious’ about the film and can’t wait to watch Kantara.

Kantara was initially released only in Kannada but upon the positive reception, it was later dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film has collected Rs 170 cr worldwide, including over Rs 150 cr gross in India.

The film has become the third highest grossing Kannada film ever, just behind actor Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, which earned Rs 250 crore, and KGF: Chapter 2, which made Rs 1,207 crore globally.

The movie has been getting appreciation from celebrities all over the country, including names such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, Kiccha Sudeep amongst others.