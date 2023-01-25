Kangana Ranaut calls the film industry ‘crass and crude’: ‘Exposes their lowly standards… deprived lives’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter, and so are her vitriolic tweets aimed at the Hindi film industry. Amid Pathaan release, she called Bollywood ‘crass and crude’, which projects success by throwing ‘flashy currency digits’ in people’s faces. However, she didn’t name the film.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose.. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live ..”

“Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires,” she added in another tweet. Kangana added, “So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly…”

She also shared a photo of her sitting atop a huge rock, as she wished fans ‘Happy Himachal statehood day’

After her account got suspended in 2021, Kangana Ranaut got back on Twitter on Tuesday. At the time, Kangana’s tweets sparked outrage and the company released a statement saying that the account was being “permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules”. As Kangana’s account was reinstated weeks after Elon Musk took over the company, she tweeted, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂.”

Minutes after her account was reinstated, the actor shared the making video of her upcoming film Emergency. She shared that the shooting of the film was now complete. The actor-filmmaker captioned the BTS video, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023 🚩.”

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. Her directorial venture also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, among others. Based on the events of Emergency imposed in India in 1975, the film releases on October 20.