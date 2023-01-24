scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut announces her Twitter return: ‘Nice to be back here’

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended in May 2021. On Tuesday, her account was reinstated.

kangana ranaut on twitterKangana Ranaut is officially back on Twitter. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Kangana Ranaut announces her Twitter return: ‘Nice to be back here’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After her account got suspended in 2021, Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. At the time, Kangana’s tweets sparked outrage and the company released a statement saying that the account was being “permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules”. As Kangana’s account was reinstated on Tuesday, she tweeted, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂.”

Minutes after her account was reinstated, Kangana shared the making video of her upcoming film Emergency. She shared that the shooting of the film was now complete. The actor-filmmaker captioned the BTS video, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023 🚩.”

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. Her directorial venture also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, among others. Based on the events of Emergency imposed in India in 1975, the film releases on October 20.

Also Read |Naseeruddin Shah says the bubble of Hindi films is about to burst: ‘They lack substance, are being made for only one reason’

In 2021, Kangana had claimed that Twitter suspending her account was a racist move. In a statement to ANI, she said, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” She added that “my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...

Kangana Ranaut was known for posting no holds barred statements on Twitter which eventually led to her account being suspended.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 18:12 IST
Next Story

Chennai police beef up security ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close