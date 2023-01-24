Kangana Ranaut announces her Twitter return: ‘Nice to be back here’

After her account got suspended in 2021, Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. At the time, Kangana’s tweets sparked outrage and the company released a statement saying that the account was being “permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules”. As Kangana’s account was reinstated on Tuesday, she tweeted, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂.”

Minutes after her account was reinstated, Kangana shared the making video of her upcoming film Emergency. She shared that the shooting of the film was now complete. The actor-filmmaker captioned the BTS video, “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023 🚩.”

And it’s a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L1s5m3W99G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. Her directorial venture also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, among others. Based on the events of Emergency imposed in India in 1975, the film releases on October 20.

In 2021, Kangana had claimed that Twitter suspending her account was a racist move. In a statement to ANI, she said, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” She added that “my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

Kangana Ranaut was known for posting no holds barred statements on Twitter which eventually led to her account being suspended.