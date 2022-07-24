Ram Gopal Varma says ‘Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut’ in old interview, actor says ‘Reassuring, as I cast myself’

July 24, 2022 12:45:18 pm
Actor Kangana Ranaut was quite touched after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma compared her to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after the announcement video of Emergency. He took to social media and shared an old interview of the former PM and said that Kangana was ‘acting like her’. Kangana replied saying that she was reassured by this comment. The actor is portraying the role of India’s First Prime Minister in her upcoming film, Emergency.
Ram Gopal Varma captioned his post, “Believe it or not! Indira Gandhi is acting like #KanganaRanaut ..Check Indira Gandhi Full Interview 1984.”
Kangana shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, “Hahaha Thank you sir, it is reassuring as I cast myself in this role.”
Recently, Kangana Ranaut shared the first teaser of her upcoming film, Emergency. She posted the video clip and wrote, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins.” Emergency also marks the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut.
Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the film, said in a statement, “Kangana’s interpretation of JP Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it’s also the truth that JP Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero.”
Kangana Ranaut has a slew of films in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen Dhaakad, has Tejas and Manikarnika 2 in the pipeline. She is also producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tiku Weds Sheru, which will release on Amazon Prime.
