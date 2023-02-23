scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut says she was a ‘replica of Madhubala’ in her younger days, shares a series of throwback photos

Kangana Ranaut shared a series of throwback photos and said she looked like a 'replica of Madhubala in her younger days'.

kangana ranaut. madhubalaKangana Ranaut called herself a 'replica' of Madhubala.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Thursday sharing a series of her photographs from her early days and said that she was a “replica of Madhubala in her younger days.” Kangana shared a link from a publication which had named seven actors ‘who can play the role’ of Madhubala.

Kangana shared a collage of her photos with the Mughal-e-Azam actor and wrote, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was a replica of Madhubala’s younger days, not sure about it now.”

She then proceeded to share many more photos from her early days in Bollywood. On one of the photos, Kangana wrote, “Oh god this is from my first year in the film industry.

kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram story. kangana news Kangana said she was a ‘replica’ of Madhubala in her younger days. kangana ranaut news Kangana made her debut with Gangster. kangana instagram She shared this with a ‘Throwback’ sticker.
Also Read |Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji impresses as anguished mother, Alia Bhatt says ‘I’m weeping’

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a series of tweets after the release date of Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1 was announced. Ganapath is clashing with Kangana’s Emergency. She wrote, “Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho (if the entire year is free then why are you deliberately clashing with each other? The industry is already in a bad state, yet such decisions, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive)?”

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...

Kangana has directed Emergency and she will also be playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Along with her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, among others.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:45 IST
Next Story

Sharad Pawar had no issue with BJP-NCP alliance, was ‘biased’ against Fadnavis: Bawankule

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close