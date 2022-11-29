Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut to play a dancer, star opposite Raghava Lawrence

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut announced her next project, the sequel to the blockbuster Chandramukhi. The P Vasu-directed drama will see the actor essay the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

The 2005 film featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika Saravanan. The Tamil horror-comedy was a remake of Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which itself was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a take on the same film, where Monjolika’s character was designed around Chandramukhi.

As per sources close to the actor, she will start shooting the first schedule in the first week of December. “She will be taking a small break from Emergency and the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2 will commence in January after Emergency wrap.” They added that Kangana is thrilled for her next Tamil outing after Thalaivii, and looking forward to getting into the role of Chandramukhi. The source further shared that Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Films, which helmed the recently released PS1.

Earlier this year, actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence had announced the sequel, and thanked Rajinikanth and the original producers of the movie to allow the project to take off.

“I’m elated to announce my next project #Chandramuki2! I’m extremely happy to work with Vadivelu Anna again. A big thanks to my Guru @rajinikanth! Thanks to Shivaji productions for giving the title. I’m excited to collaborate with Subaskaran sir @LycaProductions for the first time and I’m happy to be directed by Vasu sir again! Music by Keeravani sir. Cinematography by RD Rajasekhar sir,” he said in the statement posted on his Twitter page.

Neeta Lulla’s sketch of Chandramukhi for the sequel. (Source: PR) Neeta Lulla’s sketch of Chandramukhi for the sequel. (Source: PR)

Neeta Lulla also released a sketch of Kangana in Chandramukhi’s avatar. Talking about the same, she said in a statement, “To create a character who is the epitome of grace in every adaa. Her looks, her hair, her stance and her walk exude and portray the spirit of dance. To me that is Chandramukhi. The film is going to be a beautiful yet challenging experience. I’m very excited to be working again with Kangana on this project. Her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can’t wait to see what amalgamates in Chandramukhi 2”.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas. She will also play the former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, a film that she’s also directing. Kangana recently also announced the biopic of Noti Binodini.