Thursday, July 07, 2022

Kangana Ranaut reminds Karan Johar of her surgical strike on Koffee With Karan: ‘Ghar mein ghuss ke maara tha’

As the seventh season of Koffee With Karan is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, Kangana Ranaut reminded Karan Johar of her ruling the show when she was there for the fifth season.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 3:03:06 pm
kangana ranaut karan joharKangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar ahead of the release of Koffee With Karan 7. (Photo: Star World, Karan Johar/Instagram)

When actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season five, she took the lead from the moment she sat on the couch. She called the host the “flag-bearer of nepotism” in Bollywood and also “movie mafia”. Her appearance on the chat show gave fuel to the nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry with KJo at the centre of it. Now, as the seventh season of the show is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, Kangana once again reminded Karan of her ruling the show when she appeared on it with Saif Ali Khan.

Kangana took to her Instagram account and wished Karan Johar good luck for Koffee With Karan 7, and also took a dig at the filmmaker. She shared a picture of herself from her episode of Koffee With Karan and wrote along with it, “Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episode as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo… but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv..just like their filmfare awards.”

kangana ranaut karan johar Kangana Ranaut wished Karan Johar for the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
Also read |Samantha-Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh: All the guests who’ll appear on Koffee With Karan Season 7

Kangana had come to the chat show during the promotions of her film Rangoon with her co-star Saif Ali Khan. She took multiple pot-shots at the filmmaker during the episode. Kangana thanked the filmmaker for his kind words and at the same moment reminded him how he mocked her English on the same show. She even thanked the host and the filmmaker for making fun of her as it drove her to work on her dialect and prove her mettle in the industry.

During the episode, Kangana requested Karan to write a chapter on nepotism in her biopic. In a very subtle tone, the Queen actor said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Koffee With Karan season 7 will premiere on Disney + Hostar on Thursday at 7 pm. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are the first guests to grace the Koffee couch this season. The two will be at their candid best and will be talking about their respective spouses as well.

