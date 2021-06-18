scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Lakshmi Bai on her death anniversary with a clip from Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 9:44:40 pm
Manikarnika box office collection Day 4Kangana Ranaut remembered Queen of Jhansi on her death anniversary.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account on Friday to remember the bravery of Rani Lakshmi Bai on her death anniversary. On the occasion, Kangana shared a clip from her film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, which was based on the life and struggle of the freedom fighter.

Kangana wrote on the clip, “On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self-sacrifice. Remembering her iconic roar which shook British empire – ‘Main apni Jhansi nahin dungi.'”

manikarnika kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut posted a clip from Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. (Photo: Instagram/kanganaranaut)
Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi released in 2019, with Kangana Ranaut playing the titular role. The film, also starring Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, marked Kangana’s debut as a director as well. She also won the National Award for Best Actor for her performance in Manikarnika.

Also read |Kangana on passport renewal row: ‘When Aamir Khan offended BJP govt by calling India intolerant, no one held back his passport’

Kangana is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

