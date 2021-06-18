Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Lakshmi Bai on her death anniversary with a clip from Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut remembered Queen of Jhansi on her death anniversary.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account on Friday to remember the bravery of Rani Lakshmi Bai on her death anniversary. On the occasion, Kangana shared a clip from her film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, which was based on the life and struggle of the freedom fighter.

Kangana wrote on the clip, “On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self-sacrifice. Remembering her iconic roar which shook British empire – ‘Main apni Jhansi nahin dungi.'”

Kangana Ranaut posted a clip from Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. (Photo: Instagram/kanganaranaut) Kangana Ranaut posted a clip from Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. (Photo: Instagram/kanganaranaut)

Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi released in 2019, with Kangana Ranaut playing the titular role. The film, also starring Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, marked Kangana’s debut as a director as well. She also won the National Award for Best Actor for her performance in Manikarnika.

Kangana is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.