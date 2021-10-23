Kangana Ranaut recalls ‘near death experience’ after Alec Baldwin shooting mishap: ‘I too have had many accidents’

Actor Kangana Ranaut expressed shock after Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally ended up fatally shooting the cinematographer of his upcoming film with a prop gun.

Kangana shared a post about the Alec Baldwin accident on her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is so horrible!! Note for all the people working in films, dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives… your mistakes can cause someone their life… tragic.”

In yet another Instagram story, Kangana shared her “near death experience” in accidents on her movie sets while filming stunts and demanded that film bodies in India take steps to prevent such accidents.

She wrote, “Today two people were shot on a film set one of them died immediately… like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts … some of them were near death experiences and mostly it was someone else’s carelessness … many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year… This is so wrong … in Indian films action protocols prep and execution is even more primitive … Hope our film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps…”

Kangana, in 2017, had sustained an injury on the sets of Manikarnika while shooting a sword fight sequence with co-star Nihar Pandya. She was taken to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. She was once again injured on the set of the same film, where she fractured her right leg.

On the work front, Kangana, who was last seen in J Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivii, has wrapped up Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. Her film Dhaakad is scheduled to release in April next year. Kangana is now preparing for her next two films, Emergency, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which she will also direct. She will also star in The Incarnation- SITA, where she will play the title role.