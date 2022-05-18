Kangana Ranaut recalls having her valuables stolen on solo travels in Switzerland: ‘This is the bad side of Europe’

Kangana Ranaut said that she loved travelling solo when she ‘started to make money’. In a new interview, the actor recalled colourful stories about eating frogs in France, and having her valuables stolen in St Moritz. Kangana said that she lived in Europe ‘for months on end’ and learned about art and wine. She also spent some time in Mexico.

In an appearance on the Curly Tales YouTube channel, Kangana was asked what the strangest thing she’s eaten on her travels is. She said, “I went for skiing, at a resort town between the Italy-Switzerland border. There was a school there, and kids were living in it secretly. I decided to take a train and get out of there. At the station, a guy bumped into me. I had a Louis Vuitton pouch and a backpack. The guy was so sharp; he came and stole my money, a few thousand dollars, local money, cards.”

She continued, “When I got in the train, I noticed that he’d emptied my pouch… in a fraction of a second. Luckily, my passport was with me. I was in a different place, and I got stranded there. So, I called my sister. And she put me through to the manager.” Kangana said that nobody offered her water during her ordeal. She added, “The whole day I was thirsty. I was so turned off by this, because in our country, even a samosa seller will offer you water. This is the bad side of Europe.”

Kangana also recalled eating local French delicacies with her English ex-boyfriend. She said, “Becharon ko butter mein fry kiya hua tha. I asked him, ‘Nick, you want to eat these frogs?’ Aur khaaye usne. Mere liye kaafi shocking tha woh.” Kangana was in a relationship with British doctor Nicholas Lafferty.

Kangana is busy promoting her new film, Dhaakad. The action movie is directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Dhaakad will be released in theatres alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this Friday.