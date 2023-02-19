Kangana Ranaut recalls bunking classes for photoshoots as a child, says everyone in her village spoke about her photos

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane on Sunday when a fan dug out an old childhood photograph of the actor in which the actor can be seen posing in her school uniform. Kangana, recalling her childhood days, opened up about how she used to bunk classes to do photoshoots in a small studio in her village.

Kangana wrote, “I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it.”

Kangana then shared multiple pictures in a different tweet and said, “All these pictures are clicked by Sharma uncle… he is very proud of me.” Apart from her childhood pictures, Kangana shared a recent photograph from her brother’s wedding reception in which she is seen donning a white saree.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Dhaakad which failed to create an impression.

Her upcoming films include her directorial Emergency. In Emergency, Kangana is also playing the role of PM Indira Gandhi. She is also looking forward to the release of Tejas where she is playing a fighter pilot.