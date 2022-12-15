After Delhi acid attack, Kangana Ranaut recalls sister Rangoli’s horrific experience: ‘She was 21, underwent 52 surgeries’

After a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in Delhi, actor Kangana Ranaut recalled the horrific experience of her sister, Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli was 21 when she was attacked with acid and had suffered third degree burns. Kangana had once mentioned that half of Rangoli’s face was burnt, and she lost vision in one eye, lost a year and a breast was severely damaged.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo…. She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma…. We as a family were devastated …. I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me …. These atrocities haven’t stopped …. Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ….I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers…”

On Tuesday, two masked men on a bike attacked a young student with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka, minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school. According to PTI, the girl has sustained eight percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital’s burn ICU. The accused is expected to have thrown nitric acid on the victim, as told by the officials.

Rangoli is now married and has a five-year-old son Prithviraj. On the other hand, Kangana is busy with her film Emergency, where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik.