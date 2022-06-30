Kangana Ranaut recalls 2020 warning to Uddhav Thackeray as she reacts to his resignation in new video. Watch

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday seemingly reacted to the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on Instagram. In the minute-long video, Kangana made a reference to comments that she had previously made against Thackeray, and appeared to welcome the news of his resignation following internal turmoil within the Shiv Sena.

“Jab paap badh jayein, toh sarvnaash hota hai (destruction follows when sins increase),” a part of her caption read. She said in her video statement that this is the most important moment in Indian democracy since 1975. “In 2020, I had said that democracy is a belief-system. And those who destroy this belief-system because of a greed for power are doomed. Their arrogance will be demolished. This shows a person’s character,” she said in Hindi.

Kangana had lashed out at Thackeray when her property in Mumbai was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2020, citing defiance of structural norms. “Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow. Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing,” she said in video message.

Kangana and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had been involved in a war of words after the actor had earlier compared “Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)” and said she “feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia”.

Thackeray resigned from his position on Wednesday evening, bringing to an end the 31-month-old rule of the MVA and setting the stage for the return of a BJP-led government. “I have no regrets about leaving the CM’s chair. Whatever I did, I did for the Marathi people and Hindutva. Today, in front of everyone, I am announcing my resignation as CM of the state,” Thackeray said in his speech.