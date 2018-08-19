Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kangana Ranaut denies foul play in real estate brokerage

Kangana Ranaut has dismissed the allegation by a broker that the actor and her sister Rangoli are yet to pay the due brokerage on her Pali Hill bungalow.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: August 19, 2018 4:31:36 pm
Kangana Ranaut mumbai apartment brokerage Complainant, Prakkash G Rohira, said Kangana has not paid him the whole amount towards the brokerage on the bungalow, which she bought last year.
According to a report by DNA, the complainant, Prakkash G Rohira, said Kangana has not paid him the whole amount towards the brokerage on the bungalow, which she bought last year.

Shutting down the allegation, Kangana, in a statement, said, “I paid the agency who did the Bungalow deal for me for one per cent brokerage which adds to Rs 22 lakh. Their dues have been paid many months ago. The said person is one of the brokers, who offered this deal to me. My finance team never dealt with him directly but now he is harassing us for an additional Rs 22 lakh.”

“He is claiming two per cent of the transaction made from my end, which was never promised to him before or after the deal. So, this doesn’t make sense and we have made it clear to the cops as well, as we have all the evidence,” Kangana said on the subject.

On the work front, Kangana has her plate full, as she will next be seen in the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao.

