Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘Bad ass move’

Oscars 2022, held on Monday, took a shocking turn when Will Smith, infuriated over a joke, slapped Chris Rock. The incident has sparked off widespread condemnation and debates. Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share her opinion about Will’s slap. Terming Will’s action as bad ass, the Queen actor said that if someone had made a joke about her sister or mother’s illness, she too would slap the person. Kangana even hoped that the Academy Award winner will join her reality show Lock Upp.

“If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did…bad ass move..hope he comes to my #lockup,” she posted on Instagram along with a picture of the Will-Chris slapgate.

Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram story. Kangana Ranaut shared this on her Instagram story.

As readers would know, when Chris Rock took the Oscars stage to present the best documentary award, the comedian made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. In the joke, Chris said while referring to Jada, “G.I. Jane 2. Can’t wait to see it.” 1997’s G.I. Jane, a war drama, had Demi Moore playing the role of the (fictional) first female Navy Seal who shaved her head. The joke was meant to make fun of Jada’s lack of hair due to a condition called alopecia. While Will laughed a bit in the beginning, Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Soon after, Will went up to the stage and slapped Chris on the face.

Also Read | Will Smith has never played a villain on screen, but slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars turned him into one

Jada has previously opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition. She first opened up about it in 2018 and has since spoken about the challenges of living with the condition on social media. She had said she had decided to cut her hair short after handfuls of it came out in the shower. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she had said. Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that impacts the hair follicles, resulting in both bald spots and hair loss.

A few minutes after slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the importance of family in his life. He said, “I wanna apologize to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father! … Love will make you do crazy things.” In King Richard, Will plays Richard Williams, who is the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.