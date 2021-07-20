Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, promises to expose Bollywood with her film Tiku Weds Sheru

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday strongly reacted to the arrest of Shilpa Shetty‘s husband and businessman Raj Kundra on Monday night in a case related to making and distributing pornographic films via mobile apps. She reiterated her promise to expose the “underbelly of Bullywood”, while adding she plans to do that through her upcoming production venture Tiku Weds Sheru.

“This is why I call movie industry a gutter…all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru…we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip,” Kangana said in her Instagram story.

For the uninitiated, Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by Mumbai police in connection with making and distributing pornographic films. Kundra has been identified by cops as a “key conspirator” in the case. On Tuesday, he was produced before a Mumbai court, and was subsequently sent to police custody till July 23.

Kundra was subjected to an investigation based on a complaint from a woman, who alleged that she was forced into doing a porn film on the promise of a film role. The cops have made nine arrests so far, including the arrest of Kundra’s close friend Ryan Thorpe, in the case.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement on Monday.