‘Never be sure about sanskars of children’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Pune fort murder case

The killing of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal (26), on June 18 during a visit to Lohagad Fort in Pune district, has sent shockwaves across the country. The police initially believed he may have fallen into a valley, but later arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, on charges of murder. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the Pune fort murder case.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “These days, just looking at the families, homes or parents, you can never be sure about the sanskars of the children. What is more important is who is programming them, who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM/AI or real life (sic).”

While sharing an interview of Siya’s father, the actor-politician said that parents shouldn’t be blamed for their children’s actions. “Parents cannot be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives. People carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen, not how they feel or who they really are, so families cannot be judged for children’s actions (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story. Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Story.

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Before Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan also reacted to the case, expressing shock over the developments. “Aaj ke time mai sach sunna aur sach kehna itna mushkil ho gaya hai ki log kisi ki jaan lene ko bhi taiyaar hain (These days, hearing the truth and speaking the truth have become so difficult that people are willing to take someone’s life over it),” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actor continued, “It seems it is easier to take someone’s life than to accept the truth. You could have spared him, bus ek sach bolke (with one truth) and lived your life with any XYZ. Whyyyyy? Afsos (too bad) #ketanmurdercase.”

According to the police, the investigation so far suggests that the death was not accidental and that Ketan Agarwal was pushed from the western cliff of Lohagad Fort.

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Both accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were taken into custody on June 23 and have been remanded to police custody till June 29 by a local court. An FIR has been registered at the Lonavala Rural Police Station.

The police also suspect that Siya and Chetan were in a relationship and may have conspired to kill Ketan, as she did not wish to go ahead with the marriage. Investigators are examining phone records and other digital evidence, including an alleged meeting between Siya and Chetan at a cafe.

The police also said they are also probing earlier incidents flagged during the investigation, including an alleged attempt to sabotage a pre-wedding shoot and claims that Siya had taken Ketan to Lohagad Fort on prior occasions, reportedly to kill him.

(With inputs from Express News Service)