Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hrithik Roshan recording statement in fake email ID case, says ‘my silly ex is still stuck’

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with the Crime Intelligence Unit in Mumbai in connection to his 2016 complaint about fake e-mails in his name to Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier reacted on the same on Twitter when she wrote that her “silly ex” is having trouble moving on.

On Friday, Kangana shared on Twitter, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala … (World has changed so much but my silly ex is still stuck in the same time, which will never come back.)”

In December 2020 Hrithik’s lawyer had approached the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the pending probe, after which it was transferred to the Crime Branch’s CIU, the official informed.

