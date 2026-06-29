Kangana Ranaut reacts to claims she injured Vir Das during kissing scene: ‘Random’

Actor-comedian Vir Das has put out a firm, public denial on Saturday, after a years-old rumour about his time filming Revolver Rani with Kangana Ranaut made an unexpected comeback online this week. It was sparked by a podcast appearance from a journalist who claimed the comedian was hurt during one of their kissing scenes.

“Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy, but on set, no problems at all,” Das wrote on X.

Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026

Replying to Vir das’ tweet, Kangana Ranaut posted, “Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random”

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade.

How random 😂 https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2026

The renewed chatter traces back to a journalist, who told a podcast audience that Kangana Ranaut had kept kissing Vir Das well after a scene had technically ended, leaving him with a cut lip in the process. This isn’t the first time the kissing scene story has done the rounds either. Back in 2023, Kangana Ranaut had addressed an earlier version of the same claim with a sarcastic Instagram post, joking that she seemed to be accused of “assaulting poor Vir Das” after already being linked to a public feud with actor Hrithik Roshan. Vir Das had reacted to that round of the story at the time too and questioned why it kept resurfacing.

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The clash between Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut dates back to 2021, when his comedy special “I Come From Two Indias,” recorded during a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, sparked a wave of backlash in India over his commentary on issues including sexual violence, the farmer protests and the country’s handling of the pandemic.

Kangana Ranaut was among those who criticised the video at the time, calling it “soft terrorism” on Instagram and describing Vir Das as a “criminal,” remarks that came alongside police complaints filed against him in both Mumbai and Delhi. He had defended the video then, saying it was meant as a satire about the duality within any nation, light and dark, rather than an attack on the country itself.

Revolver Rani, directed by Sai Kabir and presented by Wave Cinemas, released in April 2014 and starred Kangana Ranaut as a brash political strongwoman opposite Vir Das as a Bollywood actor caught up in her orbit, with Piyush Mishra and Zakir Hussain in supporting roles.