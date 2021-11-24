scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘another FIR’ with racy photo: ‘Mood at home’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to react to "another FIR" filed against her.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 9:17:33 pm
Kangana Ranaut posted on Instagram after an FIR was filed against her name. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to react to “another FIR” that has been filed against her. Kangana posted a photograph on Instagram and wrote, “Another day another FIR… just in case they come to arrest me… mood at home.”

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut posted this photo on Instagram stories. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/InstagramStories)

An FIR was filed against Kangana by members of the Sikh community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). As per a complaint on November 21, they came across a post on Kangana’s profile written in English and Hindi.

DSGMC told The Indian Express that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. “We have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress. We are investigating the matter further,” said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior police inspector of Khar police station.

Kangana Ranaut is currently directing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The movie is also her maiden production venture.

Her upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, and Emergency.

