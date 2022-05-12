Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan deleting Dhaakad song promo after posting it: ‘Whose pressure will he have?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she will praise a good film regardless of who is behind it; she draws no distinctions between Vivek Agnihotri and Karan Johar, as she has made it a point to praise their work when she feels that it is deserved.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana also spoke industry pressure, and whether it prevents certain people from publicly hailing her work.

Citing the recent example of Amitabh Bachchan posting, then deleting a promo for a song from her upcoming film Dhaakad, Kangana said, “There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

She continued, “I don’t think it’s just the powerful people in the industry, but somewhere, there is a lot of personal insecurity that people have. It can’t be just one powerful person, why these actors fail to encourage me and my work. Especially when for women, it’s such an important film. It can open up floodgates of films that will give all of us so many opportunities.”

Dhaakad is a spy thriller directed by debutant Razneesh Ghai and co-starring Arjun Rampal as the villain. Kangana said in the same interview that Dhaakad is a ‘bigger’ film than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is releasing in theatres on the same day, but is getting a wider release. She said that she hopes word of mouth will result in an increase in theatre counts in the coming days.