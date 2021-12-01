Kangana Ranaut reacts as plea filed in SC against her: ‘Most powerful woman in this country’

Controversy’s favourite child Kangana Ranaut has declared herself the ‘most powerful woman’ in the country after a plea was filed against her in the Supreme Court. As per ANI, the plea has been submitted in the Supreme Court seeking censorship of the actor’s future posts on social media to maintain law and order situation in the country. Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended earlier this year for ‘repeated violations of Twitter rules’.

The plea also sought that all the FIRs registered against Kangana for her remarks on farmers’ protest should be transferred to the Khar police station and that a chargesheet should be filed within six months.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana posted the news report on her story. “Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country,” she wrote, adding a crown emoji on the post.

Here’s Kangana Ranauat’s latest Instagram post. Here’s Kangana Ranauat’s latest Instagram post.

An FIR was recently filed against Kangana Ranaut by members of the Sikh community for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The FIR was filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). As per a complaint on November 21, they came across a post on Kangana’s profile written in English and Hindi.

After the FIR was filed, the Tanu Weds Manu actor had shared a provocative picture, writing, “Another day another FIR… just in case they come to arrest me… mood at home.”

DSGMC told The Indian Express that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. “We have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress. We are investigating the matter further,” said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior police inspector of Khar police station.

Kangana Ranaut is currently directing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The movie is also her maiden production venture. Her upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, and Emergency.