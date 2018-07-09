Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao wrap up Mental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose after wrapping up the shoot of Mental Hai Kya. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose after wrapping up the shoot of Mental Hai Kya.

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have finished shooting for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

The duo struck a romantic pose in a photo shared on Twitter by Balaji Motion Pictures’ official handle.

“And it’s a wrap! Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose for Mental Hai Kya after completing the shooting schedule in London!” the caption read.

Talking about teaming up with Kangana, Rajkummar had earlier said, “I really like Kangana. We have done a film together, Queen, which is a cult film.”

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media, the film will see Rajmukkar and Kangana reuniting after their critically-acclaimed Queen in 2014.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill.

The film will hit screens on February 22, 2019.

