Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao wrap up Mental Hai Kya

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut struck a romantic pose in a photo shared on Twitter by Balaji Motion Pictures' official handle, announcing the wrap of their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2018 4:44:06 pm
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose after wrapping up the shoot of Mental Hai Kya.
Related News

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have finished shooting for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

The duo struck a romantic pose in a photo shared on Twitter by Balaji Motion Pictures’ official handle.

“And it’s a wrap! Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose for Mental Hai Kya after completing the shooting schedule in London!” the caption read.

Talking about teaming up with Kangana, Rajkummar had earlier said, “I really like Kangana. We have done a film together, Queen, which is a cult film.”

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media, the film will see Rajmukkar and Kangana reuniting after their critically-acclaimed Queen in 2014.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill.

The film will hit screens on February 22, 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement