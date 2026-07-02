Kangana Ranaut questions Ram Kapoor after infidelity remarks: ‘Don’t defend yourself’

Ram Kapoor has been facing intense criticism ever since he remarked that infidelity in marriage is “not a deal breaker” during an episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. His comments sparked a heated debate online, with many social media users calling him out. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in, confronting him over his conduct on the reality show.

‘Don’t defend yourself if you want to improve’

In a new promo released by the makers, Kangana is seen reprimanding Ram for his behaviour. She tells him that if he genuinely wants to improve, he should stop trying to justify himself. She says, “Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye.” (Ram, you shouldn’t have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?)