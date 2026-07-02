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Kangana Ranaut questions Ram Kapoor after infidelity remarks: ‘Don’t defend yourself’
In the newly released promo of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Kangana Ranaut was seen reprimanding Ram Kapoor over his behaviour on the show.
Ram Kapoor has been facing intense criticism ever since he remarked that infidelity in marriage is “not a deal breaker” during an episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. His comments sparked a heated debate online, with many social media users calling him out. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in, confronting him over his conduct on the reality show.
‘Don’t defend yourself if you want to improve’
In a new promo released by the makers, Kangana is seen reprimanding Ram for his behaviour. She tells him that if he genuinely wants to improve, he should stop trying to justify himself. She says, “Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aayein ho kyu? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye.” (Ram, you shouldn’t have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?)
Responding to her criticism, Ram says, “When the right time comes, I will own my truth as well as and better than, anybody here.” Kangana, however, remains unconvinced and replies, “Don’t defend yourself if you want to improve.”
Gautami Kapoor backs Ram
Even as Ram continues to face backlash over his remarks, his wife, Gautami Kapoor, came out in his support. On Wednesday, she shared a picture with Ram on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Only love ❤️❤️ @ramkapoor.” She also reposted a video of Sadhguru speaking about love and trust, seemingly reflecting her stance amid the controversy.
In the video, Sadhguru says, “If love is true, it will happen without an object. If it’s really genuine true love, it will happen. What it means is you have made your emotions very pleasant… Everything that you behold you have a certain pleasantness towards it, that is love.”
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What did Ram Kapoor say?
The controversy began after Ram shared his views on forgiveness in long-term relationships while discussing infidelity. Shreya Kalra asked, “You know your partner cheated on you, so what is the solution? Do you explore other options because you don’t feel the same connection?” The discussion followed Harshad Chopda’s revelation that his girlfriend had cheated on him with his best friend. Replying to the question, Ram said, “No, you have to find the connection again.”
He further elaborated, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it’s a journey. You have to work at it every day. Sometimes, after 20-25 years, you have highs and lows, good and bad periods. In the bad phase, if one partner makes a mistake and ends up cheating, and you can’t live without them or the children, and want the best for the family, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal breaker.”
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