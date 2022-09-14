Kangana Ranaut questions Brahmastra’s ‘hit’ status: ‘Movie mafia decides which film will be declared hit…’

After calling Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s latest release, Brahmastra, a flop on the day of its release, actor Kangana Ranaut has now raised fingers at the box office collection of the film. Brahmastra has been doing good business in the cinema halls. The film’s current box office collection is over Rs 150 crore. However, Kangana ‘exposed’ the ‘movie mafia’ which claims Brahmastra is a hit. As per her, the film is not holding well at the ticket counters.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet by box office aggregator website AndhraBoxOffice.com. The tweet mentioned that Brahmastra has earned Rs 246 crore worldwide until now, which is a small figure in front of the film’s humongous budget of Rs 650 crore.

Expressing her views on the same, Kangana wrote, “The film has been declared the biggest hit at mere Rs 144 crore (cost 650 cr) this is only to put in perspective how movie mafia works. It’s they who decide which film will be declared a hit and which will be called a flop regardless of its collections or recoveries. They choose who to hype, who to boycott. Here they stand exposed.”

Earlier, Kangana had also slammed Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji as she wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOPs, he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success… Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…”

On the work front, Kangana herself has failed to attract audience. Her last film Dhaakad was panned by the critics and with no audience showing up in the theaters to watch it, the cinema-owners had to cancel its shows. Now, the actor is looking forward to her next film Emergency.