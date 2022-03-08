Kangana Ranaut questions Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: ‘Paani mei doodh…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her suspicion regarding Gangubai Kathiawadi’s success at the box office. The film, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is inching towards Rs 100 crore mark. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a blind article that said the film’s box office numbers have been rigged. She also said that those associated with the film were compelled to achieve such astronomical numbers at the box office.

Kangana wrote, “Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki… (We have heard about the trend of diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some obligations).” The article had quoted an insider who claimed that the weekend collection was less than half of the figure quoted.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the film is close to Rs 100 crore mark and still going strong. “GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun – also hits double digits – despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman]… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 92.22 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Kangana has taken pot-shots at Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Prior to the release of the film, she had lashed out at Alia, calling her a ‘bimbo’ and ‘papa ki pari’. She had written on Instagram, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power…”

However, after the release of the film, Kangana had switched track and praised the film’ success. She had written, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great.”

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Thalaivii, which didn’t fare well at the box office. She has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline, as well as her own show, Lock Upp.