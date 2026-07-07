Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 ‘unauthorised,’ claims Phantom Studios; files Rs 250 cr lawsuit

Earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut announced that after years of trying to make it happen, she finally reunited with director Vikas Bahl for Queen 2, the sequel to their 2013 cult coming-of-age film Queen. Last week, the duo even wrapped up shooting, calling it a “wonderful experience” as they cut the cake on the last day. However, little did they know that the film would run into legal trouble just five days later.

Phantom Studios alleges unauthorized sequel

Phantom Studios has now filed a lawsuit in Bombay High Court for Rs 250 crore against JioStar, which is backing Queen 2, alleging it’s an unauthorized sequel. The production house had reportedly reached out to JioStar multiple times for settlement discussions, but the latter hasn’t responded to the repeated requests yet. Meanwhile, Queen 2, which went on floors at the start of this year, has now wrapped up shoot and even entered its post-production stage.