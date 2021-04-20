Kangana Ranaut quashes OTT release rumours for Thalaivi, says ‘movie mafia’ is doing ‘fake propaganda’

Much like many other upcoming Indian films, the release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi was postponed amid the rising Covid-19 cases across the country. The film was earlier scheduled for a release on April 23. There was some speculation if the film would now release on an OTT platform but Kangana has now quashed those rumours.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a story wherein she mentioned that the film will first release in theatres, and will be available on OTT platforms only after the theatrical release. Her Insta story read, “Announcement – Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release, all the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore.”

Kangana Ranaut shared this announcement on her Instagram story. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut shared this announcement on her Instagram story. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Alongside Ranaut, Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhayashree among many others. Based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, the biopic has been directed by AL Vijay and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.