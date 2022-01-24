After Pushpa’s success, Kangana Ranaut explains why South stars are a ‘rage’: ‘They shouldn’t allow Bollywood to corrupt them’

Actor Kangana Ranaut explained why, according to her, the content of South superstars are ‘such a rage’. The actor’ comments came as Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa The Rise became one of the biggest hits of the year, especially making inroads into the Hindi belt. She took to Instagram and gave a detailed explanation, and also decided to dole out advice. Sharing a news article on the photo-blogging site to support her argument, she also added Samantha Prabhu’s song, Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Kangana wrote, “Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage…1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled.” She also added, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them.” The article also referred to the sequels of KGF: Chapter 2, and the recently-released Pushpa: The Rise, which broke records at the box office in India. The film, which was set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, also stars Fahadh Faasil and Sunil, among others.

In KGF Chapter 2, Yash will reprise his role in the sequel that also features Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. The first film witnessed astronomical success in 2018.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut starred in Thalaivii, where she played the role of late Tamil Nadu minister, J Jayalalithaa. The film also featured Arvind Swamy.