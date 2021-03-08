Women’s Day 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Pulkit Samrat celebrate Women’s Day with photos of their ‘superwomen’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is celebrating International Women’s Day with the women of her family. Taking to her social media handles on Monday, The Tejas actor shared several clicks with her “favourite women” including sister Rangoli Chandel, mother Asha Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu.

The photos belong to her brother Aksht’s wedding that took place in Udaipur in November last year. Wishing her fans on Women’s Day, Kangana wrote in her caption, “Every day is Women’s Day…. sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day.”

Every day is Women’s Day…. sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSHYAikynd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

Kangana shares a strong bond with her family. While she shares regular posts with sister Rangoli, who is also her manager for years now, she was recently spotted decorating her brother Aksht’s house in Mumbai. Kangana, who spent major part of her lockdown days with family in her hometown Manali, also recently bought flats worth Rs 4 crore for her family members in Chandigarh. “I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family,” she tweeted.

Ye main hoon. Ye meri strength in life hai. Aur yeh humari #womensday #pawrihoraihai Be it my work, my home or my heart; these women run the show. Without them I won’t be the man I am. Thank you ladies for simple being the stronger one! 💕💪 pic.twitter.com/PzlFWDcYap — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) March 8, 2021

Actor Pulkit Samrat also tweeted a collage of images where he expressed gratitude for the women in his lives, including the ones in his family, team and girlfriend-actor Kriti Kharbanda. He captioned the collage as, “Ye main hoon. Ye meri strength in life hai. Aur yeh humari #womensday #pawrihoraihai Be it my work, my home or my heart; these women run the show. Without them I won’t be the man I am. Thank you ladies for simple being the stronger one!”

On the work front, Kangana has recently wrapped up a schedule of Dhaakad. She also has films like Tejas, a film on Indira Gandhi and the second instalment of Manikarnika in her kitty. On J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, the actor shared that her biopic titled Thalaivi and starring her, will release on April 23.

While her Her Tanu Weds Manu completed 10 years last month, she celebrated seven years of Queen on Sunday.