Kangana Ranaut inaugurates production house, see photos and videos

Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films is situated in Pali Hill, Mumbai.(Photo: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter) Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films is situated in Pali Hill, Mumbai.(Photo: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut has added yet another feather to her cap. The actor on Wednesday inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films. In a photo tweeted by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, the actor and her brother Akshit can be seen performing pooja.

With the opening of Manikarnika Films, Kangana will bankroll and helm more projects, while brother Akshit will look after the legal and finance department.

Rangoli Chandel also tweeted a photo giving Kangana Ranaut fans a look at the production house.

“This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest…” Rangoli tweeted.

This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

In another tweet, she revealed that the production house is in a three-storey building. She also gave a sneak peek of a floor of Manikarnika Films.

There are three floors, only this one I am secretly posting, rest pls see in Elle Decor April May 2020 issue ….. thanks to Kangana who dared to dream and thanks to Shabnam Gupta who designed her dream 🥰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qMYKtLRSRW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a period drama that saw the actor playing Rani Lakshmi Bai.

On the work front, Kangana is looking forward to the release of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd