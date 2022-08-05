scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Kangana Ranaut says turn the ‘villains’ into ‘comedians’ in life: ‘Grow… and rub it in their faces’

Kangana Ranaut often faces trolling because of her strong and unabashed opinions on social media. The actor addressed how she reacts to hate and criticism.

Updated: August 5, 2022 11:12:06 am
Kangana Ranaut has a fresh piece of advice to her fans and followers. The actor on Friday, gave it back to her haters and bullies indirectly, stating that the best way to do that was to turn the “villains” in ones life into “comedians.”

Kangana is not new to controversies. She often gets trolled for her strong and unabashed opinions on social media. While she did not clearly mention who her latest Instagram note was directed to, one can assume it to be a befitting reply to the regular criticism that comes her way.

Kangana posted on Instagram “I never liked the idea of using emotions such as humiliations, failures or any other kind of unfair treatment like bullying done to us, using those experiences as a fuel to ignite our ambition or self worth, that’s never a good idea. Never see yourself from the eyes of those who fail to appreciate you… But use their criticism to grow and when you grow don’t forget to rub it in their faces and have fun. After all what is life without a good laugh. Those who want to be villains in your life make them comedians and it will be a good story. Direct it yourself.”

 

Kangana, whose last release Dhaakad bombed at the box office, is currently busy with the production work for her upcoming directorial Emergency, based on the life of India’s former PM Indira Gandhi.

While Kangana plays the titular part, actor Shreyas Talpade will get into the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan.

