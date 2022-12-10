Kangana Ranaut posts a major throwback from when she stole her mother’s saree and sister Rangoli’s lipstick: ‘Pretended to be a classical dancer’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been awarded for her fine performance as an actor but long before acting came calling, she had already started pretending to be a performer. The actor posted a picture of herself from the time she was just 10 or 11 years old.

In the old photograph, Kangana is seen wearing her mother’s blue and white saree and is striking a classical dance pose. With a little bit of lipstick and her hair tied in a bun, the young Kangana looks excited as she gets clicked.

The Queen actor uploaded the picture in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Like most girls when I was 10 or 11 years old I wore my mother’s sari and lipstick stole @rangoli_r_chandel hand band and pretended to be a classical dancer..ha ha”.

Check out Kangana’s picture –

Actor Kangana Ranaut dressed as a classical dancer during her childhood. (Photo: Instagram/Kanganaranaut) Actor Kangana Ranaut dressed as a classical dancer during her childhood. (Photo: Instagram/Kanganaranaut)

On the work front, Kangana is busy directing her film Emergency. In November, she went location hunting in Assam and also met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa. Talking to reporters at the airport, Ranaut said, “I have been to Assam several times. It is a beautiful place for shooting. I will return with my entire crew soon for shooting.”

Later, the actor shot at several parts of Assam and uploaded a post with behind-the-scene pictures. She captioned the post as, “Some BTS stills from Emergency Assam schedule.”

Besides this, the actor has also commenced shooting for Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil movie. In the sequel, Kangana will play the role of the dancer in the king’s court. She uploaded the picture of the clapboard in her social media stories. Kangana will star opposite actor Raghava Lawrence in the P Vasu directorial.