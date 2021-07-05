Kangana Ranaut poses for ‘typical’ photos in Hungary: ‘Decided to play a Bolly bimbo today’

Before beginning the next schedule of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut is enjoying exploring Hungary, and her latest photos are a proof she is making the most of her trip. Kangana on Monday posted a couple of photos of herself dressed in a floral short dress, out in the streets.

“Bought these flowers to get my insta game right …. Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating… wah!!” Kangana captioned one of the photos where she is seen holding a bouquet of flowers.

She posted another photo, where she can be seen playing with the bouquet. Kangana described herself in the picture as a “Bollywood bimbo”. “Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family,” read her caption alongside the photo. Kangana will soon start shooting in Budapest. Kangana will join Arjun Rampal, who is already in Budapest. Arjun has been spending time with his son and Gabriella Demetriades.

Dhaakad’s earlier schedule wrapped in February this year. Sharing a picture on Twitter, the actor had praised the film’s team and promised her fans that the actioner was going to be “something spectacular”. “Schedule wrap alert…. most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up,” Kangana had tweeted at the time.

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, Dhaakad is an action-thriller. It’s jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.