Kangana Ranaut planning a trilogy on women warriors

Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of her recent directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor, who received immense love and appreciation for her portrayal of Rani Laksmibai in the film, revealed that she is planning to make a trilogy featuring women warriors.

Shedding light on this, Kangana at India Today Conclave said, “I’m planning a film on women warriors, and taking a trilogy forward. Manikarnika can be the first part and there can be one on Durgawati or Razia Sultan and there are so many of them”.

After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana had also announced a biopic on her own life. Speaking about the same, Kangana said, “The biopic will give a chance to look at my life objectively. It is not an expose of people in the industry. All the episodes will be there. It is on my struggle, which is unusual.”

Later on in the conference, the actor did not mince her words while talking about the injustice and disparity existing within Bollywood. Kangana said the system in place in Bollywood helps people with privilege and fights back when it is challenged.

The actor said her many fallouts in the industry happened because she was always presented with do-or-die situations in which she always fought for her survival.

“I come from a situation where I really do not have a backup plan. I don’t have a plan B. It’s not like I wake up in the morning and think about ‘Oh wait a minute. How many people can I offend today and how to make my life difficult?’ That’s not how it is.”

“… The kind of story I have I wasn’t left with an option. I wish they did. I wish they let me do my thing and I wish there wasn’t this do or die situation. I would have preferred it like that. But if one of us has to do die I will make sure that it is not me,” the actor said.

On the work front, Kangana has Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and Mental Hai Kya in the pipeline.

With inputs of PTI