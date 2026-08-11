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‘A fox like Naseeruddin Shah’: Kangana Ranaut, Piyush Mishra slam ‘dog with a bone’ comment
Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Naseeruddin Shah after Piyush Mishra criticised the veteran actor's remark that Bollywood celebs were like a 'dog with a bone'. Shah said it regarding the celebs' silence amid CJP protests in Delhi last month.
Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Piyush Mishra have been at a war of words since the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest in Delhi. Amid the rift, actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in on the controversy on social media. After Mishra called out Shah for his ‘dog’ remark after Bollywood celebs stayed silent during the student protests, Kangana supported the former and attacked Shah for his comments.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Queen actor shared a news report of Piyush Mishra’s recent remarks about Naseeruddin Shah, with a reference to the veteran actor’s earlier ‘dog with a bone’ comment. In a strongly worded message, she wrote, “Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain (The truth is, everyone is someone’s dog, but I am proud that I guard and fight for the home (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab eats the bread of this country, but fights for the neighbouring country).”
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Kangana further called Shah a ‘lomdi (fox)’ and added that she would rather prefer being called a dog. “P.S. In today’s time it’s a compliment for humans to be called dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. I rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin.”
Earlier, while talking to the media during the Jharkhand student protest, Piyush Mishra had reacted to Naseeruddin’s earlier remarks “Naseer Sahab, you had said during the CJP protest that some people from the film industry weren’t speaking up for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar. You said those who have bones in their mouths, they don’t speak. With all due respect, I would like to ask you, which are the other dogs who can’t speak?” he said.
What Naseeruddin Shah said about Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut and Piyush Mishra’s comments were in response to Shah’s comments addressing the silence of many Bollywood celebs over CJP-led student protests. “They’ll do it when their conscience tells them to. There’s a saying: a dog with a bone in his mouth can’t bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark.” The veteran actor’s analogy subsequently resurfaced when Piyush Mishra spoke in support of students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams.
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