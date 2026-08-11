‘A fox like Naseeruddin Shah’: Kangana Ranaut, Piyush Mishra slam ‘dog with a bone’ comment

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Piyush Mishra have been at a war of words since the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest in Delhi. Amid the rift, actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in on the controversy on social media. After Mishra called out Shah for his ‘dog’ remark after Bollywood celebs stayed silent during the student protests, Kangana supported the former and attacked Shah for his comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Queen actor shared a news report of Piyush Mishra’s recent remarks about Naseeruddin Shah, with a reference to the veteran actor’s earlier ‘dog with a bone’ comment. In a strongly worded message, she wrote, “Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain (The truth is, everyone is someone’s dog, but I am proud that I guard and fight for the home (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab eats the bread of this country, but fights for the neighbouring country).”