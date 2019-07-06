Kangana Ranaut picks up guns for her next action thriller Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Judgementall Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, the first look of her next action thriller Dhaakad is out. After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana will once again be seen taking down her enemies in a fierce avatar.

In the first look poster of Dhaakad, Kangana stands tall with guns in both her hands as she stares at a burning landscape. The poster of the movie also gives away the details about its release date. The movie is expected to hit the theaters on Diwali 2020.

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller will be helmed by ad filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai. It is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana.

Talking about the film, Kangana said, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe is loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release.”

“If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can’t wait to start work on it,” she added.

Speaking about the film and Kangana, director Razy added, “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I’m looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we’re excited to make a memorable film.”

Dhaakad will be shot across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Apart from Dhaakad and Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana also has Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and AL Vijay’s J Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi in her kitty.