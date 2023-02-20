Kangana Ranaut asked to pick her favourite actor between Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh: ‘Never saw them act’

Twitter users, especially fans of Bollywood, had a field day on Monday. After Shah Rukh Khan’s quirky ‘Don’t Ask SRK’ session, Kangana Ranaut also indulged in a little chat with her followers as she conducted her first ever ‘Ask Kangana’ session. On a fan’s request, she kickstarted the same with the tweet, “Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now Let’s go …”

During the QnA session, the actor opened up about her career, aspirations and even shared her thoughts on the subject of love. She also lauded Kartik Aaryan for not being associated with a ‘camp’ and shared how the Tamil industry welcomed her while ‘Bollywoodias’ call her ‘arrogant and rude’.

Replying to a fan about what she admires the most about the Shehzada actor, Kangana wrote, “Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool.” Sharing her experience of working down south, the actor penned, “This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it’s amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude #askkangna.”

Strength is my courage I don’t keep weaknesses but negative point can be my anger #askkangana https://t.co/SQ89prpj5o — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it’s amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude #askkangna https://t.co/jJynZh6IDb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Kangana Ranaut also called Prabhas the ‘best host’ and the food from his home the ‘best ever’. She also revealed her defining moment, as she posted, “I left home when I was very young then I met someone who subjected me to extreme mental, physical and emotional pain … something in me snapped and I became invincible… #askkangana.”

Discussing matters of heart, the Manikarnika actor was asked to choose between love and truth. To which, she replied, “Truth … you don’t choose love, love chooses you, love is like sunshine it falls on you like grace you don’t demand or extract it … #askkangana.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut recalls bunking classes for photoshoots as a child, says everyone in her village spoke about her photos

She also had a fiery response when someone cheekily asked her to pick her choice as the best actor between Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh.

I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana https://t.co/KabgFdKj3D — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Yes very soon, meeting @PrimeVideo team regarding #tikuwedssheru release as soon as I reach Mumbai after this schedule #askkangana https://t.co/JuXm0HC5oa — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Via the ‘Ask Kangana’ session, the actor gave updates about her produced film Tiku Weds Sheru and also revealed how she plans to direct a romantic film next. Last seen in the forgettable Dhakaad, Kangana next has Emergency, which has also been directed by her. In the film, she plays the lead role of PM Indira Gandhi. The actor is also looking forward to the release of Tejas where she is playing a fighter pilot, P. Vasu’s Chandramukhi and theatre superstar Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar directorial.