Kangana Ranaut on passport renewal row: ‘When Aamir Khan offended BJP government by calling India intolerant, no one held back his passport’

Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking renewal of her passport has been adjourned by the Bombay High Court till June 25, and the actor has now taken to social media to express her thoughts about the same.

On her Koo handle, she wrote, “Mahavinashkari government has started my indirect harassment again, my request for passport renewal has been rejected because a tapori/roadside romeo called Munnawar Ali filed a sedition case (deshdroh case yes the irony of it is hilarious) on me by the way the case was almost dismissed by the court yet the court rejected my request for passport and the reason given is ‘my request is vague’ hmmmmmm.”

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to talk about her passport renewal row. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram story) Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to talk about her passport renewal row. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram story)

Kangana Ranaut posted a screenshot of her Koo post on her Instagram stories and further wrote, “Please note, when Aamir Khan offended BJP government by calling India intolerant, no one held back his passport to stop his films or shoots. In no way he was tortured or harassed #JustSaying.”

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned till June 25 the hearing on a plea by Kangana seeking renewal of her passport. Even though her counsel requested for an earlier date as she has to join a film shoot, the bench said, “Her schedule can be arranged accordingly.” They added, “If the applicant was vigilant, she would have given all the details to the counsel. June 25 is the earlier date which we can grant you.”

Back in October 2020, Mumbai’s Bandra police station had filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel under various sections, including sedition, following a few statements made by the sisters. This FIR has caused the Passport Authority of India to raise objections to her passport renewal.

Kangana has to fly to Hungary for the shoot of her film Dhaakad. She also has Thalaivi, Tejas, Manikarnika sequel and the film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.