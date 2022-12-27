scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Kangana Ranaut recalls the time when her parents gave her a ‘tight slap’ when she ‘misbehaved’: ‘Papa pulled out money from his business…’

Kangana Ranaut thanked her parents for bringing her up, and showing her tough love. She wrote a note on Instagram thanking them for their efforts.

noti binodiniKangana Ranaut wrote a long note thanking her parents. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be making her solo directorial debut with the period drama Emergency, recently took to Instagram to share that her parents “never licked or kissed” her for her “beauty or brains,” and if someone praised her looks, they “looked visibly uncomfortable and dismissed it immediately.”

Kangana wrote this as she pointed out that many people “whine about their childhood and blame their parents/parenting for most of their failures.” The Dhaakad actor said she felt very differently about it. She wrote this note as a way to thank her parents, and parents everywhere who did a “selfless act to dedicate one’s time, emotions, energies and earnings on babies.”

The Queen actor mentioned that parents today pamper their children from the moment they’re born, but her parents were not the same way. She wrote that if “we misbehaved, they gave us a tight slap and no one was above discipline.”

(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Talking about the love she received from them, the actor compared it to the “winter sun.” “The love we experienced from them was silent and subtle, like a winter sun, mostly expressed through gazes of approval and smiles of assurance,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Also Read |liveTunisha Sharma funeral LIVE UPDATES: Actor’s mother faints, Sheezan Khan’s family pays last respects
(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana’s note had six pointers detailing how her parents’ upbringing was very different from what she sees today, and how it worked for her.

Also Read |Malaika Arora snaps at Neha Dhupia for trying to make peace between her and Amrita Arora: ‘Stay out of it’

She also spoke about the time when her father asked her to “get lost” when she decided to drop out of her school. “Papa pulled out money from his business and funded my education in Chandigarh best institution and when I dropped from school, he simply said get lost and I did!!! And thank God that he said those magic words , ‘Get Lost!!’. Haha.”

She concluded her note by saying that she was grateful for everything her parents did for her and called them the “best parents.” “Please know they did their best as they knew it,” she wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 21:39 IST
Next Story

Not Belagavi, announce Mumbai as UT: Karnataka Law Minister reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s demand

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close