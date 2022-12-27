Kangana Ranaut recalls the time when her parents gave her a ‘tight slap’ when she ‘misbehaved’: ‘Papa pulled out money from his business…’

Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be making her solo directorial debut with the period drama Emergency, recently took to Instagram to share that her parents “never licked or kissed” her for her “beauty or brains,” and if someone praised her looks, they “looked visibly uncomfortable and dismissed it immediately.”

Kangana wrote this as she pointed out that many people “whine about their childhood and blame their parents/parenting for most of their failures.” The Dhaakad actor said she felt very differently about it. She wrote this note as a way to thank her parents, and parents everywhere who did a “selfless act to dedicate one’s time, emotions, energies and earnings on babies.”

The Queen actor mentioned that parents today pamper their children from the moment they’re born, but her parents were not the same way. She wrote that if “we misbehaved, they gave us a tight slap and no one was above discipline.”

Talking about the love she received from them, the actor compared it to the “winter sun.” “The love we experienced from them was silent and subtle, like a winter sun, mostly expressed through gazes of approval and smiles of assurance,” she said.

Kangana’s note had six pointers detailing how her parents’ upbringing was very different from what she sees today, and how it worked for her.

She also spoke about the time when her father asked her to “get lost” when she decided to drop out of her school. “Papa pulled out money from his business and funded my education in Chandigarh best institution and when I dropped from school, he simply said get lost and I did!!! And thank God that he said those magic words , ‘Get Lost!!’. Haha.”

She concluded her note by saying that she was grateful for everything her parents did for her and called them the “best parents.” “Please know they did their best as they knew it,” she wrote.