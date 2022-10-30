Kangana Ranaut says Dhaakad failed because her character was ‘too westernised’: ‘People couldn’t identify’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her last theatrical release Dhaakad and said the film failed to connect with the audience as her character in the spy-thriller was perhaps “too westernised”.

Released in May, Dhaakad had a disastrous run at the box office proving to be one of the biggest flops of the year–and of Kangana’s career. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 80 cr, the actioner could only clock approximately Rs 3 cr at the box office.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, when asked about why Bollywood films were struggling at the box office while south films have routinely struck gold, Kangana said that’s because Hindi films have moved away from Indian culture.

“There are various kinds of analysis about why a film works or doesn’t work. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas,” she said.

According to Kangana, Hindi filmmakers are heavily influenced by the West, which is why the audience feels a disconnect when they watch Bollywood films. “Bollywood has gone too far away from Indian culture and become westernised. Having been influenced by that and with the trend to make westernised films, people are unable to relate with the films.

“Even my film hasn’t worked this year. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki shayad bohot zyada ek westernised character jo hai, log ussey identify nahin kar payein (What I learnt from that is perhaps people couldn’t identify with the character which was too westernised).”

The actor said films from the south have had a resounding success at the box office because the audience feels seen in their films. “For the first time, Indians are feeling proud of their culture, attire, colour, and they want to connect with that pride.

“Whoever is able to connect them with that pride, they are rooting for them, like an RRR. I’ve seen that people in South are connected to their culture and religion and this is something that people across the country are finding very inspirational,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, where she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade, Vishal Naik, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher among others.