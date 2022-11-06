scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Kangana Ranaut says paying to maintain Twitter account will ‘build its integrity’: ‘No free lunches…’

Kangana Ranaut has voiced her support for the new Twitter changes that has been brought in since Elon Musk took charge.

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and criticised the verification process of Twitter, while extending her support for ‘ideologically motivated’ Twitter. However, she also added that by paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will ‘help maintain its integrity’. Last year, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeatedly violating Twitter rules and writing incendiary posts.

Kangana wrote, “Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life…”

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut says Dhaakad failed because her character was ‘too westernised’: ‘People couldn’t identify’

She further wrote, “Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don’t just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that’s why there is no free will is such platforms, so it’s not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform… It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag…” she added.

Elon Musk bought Twitter a month ago. Last month, Kangana triumphantly declared that she had predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago which came true. On Instagram, she wrote, “Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago…another prediction came true.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Dhaakad, is busy with her film Emergency, where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.  The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

