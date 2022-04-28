Kangana Ranaut on Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘It’s a love story in the midst of beauty and brutality of life’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is excited for her upcoming production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Although she is not acting in the movie, the artiste seems hyped about its release.

During an Amazon Prime Video event, Kangana said, “It’s a very special day for me. 16 years ago, on April 28, I debuted as an actor. And now today, I am debuting as a producer. It’s such a great time for budding producers. Otherwise we keep finding reasons to push our plans. OTT is such a democratic medium and all that you need is talent.”

Opening up about the genesis of the film, the actor added, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a Covid baby. During the pandemic, I made a call to Aparna Purohit. I thought she would put it aside and I will have 100 reasons to not do it. But the kind of support, inspiration I got from her and the team was amazing. We started shoot in October last year and finished by December. We have now even locked our editing. We can’t wait to showcase it to everyone.”

Describing the film in one line, Kangana said, “It’s a love story in the midst of beauty and brutality of life.”

Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.