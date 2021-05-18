scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut on testing negative for Covid-19: I am told not to offend Covid fan clubs

Upon being diagnosed with coronavirus, Kangana Ranaut had shared that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will "demolish" the coronavirus which, for her, is "nothing but a small time flu."

May 18, 2021 12:06:37 pm
kangana ranaut covid newsKangana Ranaut tested positive for the coronavirus on May 8. (Photo: Instagram/kanganaranaut)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for coronavirus. She shared the news on her Instagram stories on Tuesday. Kangana had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 8.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs…. Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus…. Anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

kangana ranaut covid negative instagram note Kangana Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram stories.

Upon being diagnosed with coronavirus, Kangana Ranaut had shared that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will “demolish” the coronavirus which, for her, is “nothing but a small time flu.”

Her post was, however, deleted by Instagram, reportedly, because she called the virus “a small time flu.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.

