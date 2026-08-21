‘Come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset’: Kangana tells Sharmila Tagore amid Vande Mataram row

Amid the ongoing row about ‘Vande Mataram’, Kangana Ranaut has now commented on Sharmila Tagore’s remarks, suggesting that only the first two paras of the national song must be sung, as many religious people in India, coming from different faiths, might not be comfortable with singing ‘Vande Kali, Vande Durga’. Kangana took to her social media and said that she was “shocked” to hear the veteran actor’s take on the issue. She also said that Sharmila must “come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset.”

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry be so limiting and contrived? In any poetry or song, words are metaphors. A poet or artist uses all kinds of imagination, draws unbelievable parallels to bring about the desired effect. Vande Mataram is the spirit of the freedom struggle. Bankim Chandra ji is compelling the nation to awaken the Shakti within. How can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice? Vivekananda famously said I need youth who are made of iron, bones of steel and veins in which runs thunderbolt. He was not giving a weather forecast. He was simply demanding Shakti to rise. Please come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset. Even if we believe in one god, doctors also call power Shakti. Let’s embrace each other like our own. I absolutely love you and don’t mind a crushing hug like you always give me. (sic).”