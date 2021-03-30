Kangana Rananut takes a dig at Karan Johar as she praises Simi Garewal’s interview with J Jayalalithaa

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that Simi Garewal’s interview with former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa helped her in her research on the actor-politician while working on her biopic Thalaivi. The actor was responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “@Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable”. The tweet was in response to the YouTube link of an episode from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal that hosted J Jayalalithaa and mentioned how before watching Kangana’s Thalaivi one should watch “no-holds barred interview of the legend.”

Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex https://t.co/ex0KySDI1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

Kangana said, “Yes @Simi_Garewal tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research.” In the same tweet, she took a dig at Karan Johar and his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. “same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex,” she continued. Simi also retweeted the tweets.

The Karz actor hosted Rendezvous with Simi Garewal from 1997 for five seasons. She interviewed hundreds of personalities on her show, including Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor among others.

Karan’s show Koffee With Karan, which started airing in 2004, has had six seasons so far. One of the seasons also hosted Kangana. She was on the show to promote her Vishal Bharadwaj film Rangoon, which released in 2017. During her episode, Kangana tagged Karan as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia’. Since then, the actor has continued to mention his name now and then.

On the work front, Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming release Thalaivi. She will also be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.