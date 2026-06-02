Kangana Ranaut on Ranveer Singh’s film body ban: ‘That means he’s doing well’

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday addressed the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer Singh by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3. She made the comments at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Manoj Tambale’s crime thriller Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Mumbai.

“I’ve been banned so many times. When somebody does well in their career, they get these obstacles. Ranveer Singh should be happy he’s doing well for himself,” said Kangana, when asked about the actor’s ban.

“When you do well, there are obstacles that come in the way. It can’t always be a smooth walk. It’s happened to me as well so many times, but my career is going fine despite them. It doesn’t matter. Everything is going to be fine eventually,” added the actor-politician.