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Kangana Ranaut on Ranveer Singh’s film body ban: ‘That means he’s doing well’
At the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut talked about the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer Singh by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday addressed the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer Singh by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3. She made the comments at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Manoj Tambale’s crime thriller Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Mumbai.
“I’ve been banned so many times. When somebody does well in their career, they get these obstacles. Ranveer Singh should be happy he’s doing well for himself,” said Kangana, when asked about the actor’s ban.
“When you do well, there are obstacles that come in the way. It can’t always be a smooth walk. It’s happened to me as well so many times, but my career is going fine despite them. It doesn’t matter. Everything is going to be fine eventually,” added the actor-politician.
Also Read – Is Ranveer Singh ban legal? Its impact on his next Pralay, and why Farhan didn’t go to court
Kangana Ranaut faced backlash from the film industry back in 2020 when she claimed that fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide had links to how he was treated as an outsider by the film industry. She doubled down on the narrative that even she was a victim of nepotism in the film industry for years till she carved a niche for herself.
However, Kangana has never faced a ban from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Last week, the film body asked its members not to collaborate with Ranveer Singh in any capacity until the actor personally appears before it to discuss his decision to walk out of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3, just weeks before the film was scheduled to begin its shoot. Farhan and Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment has demanded Rs 45 crore in damages from Ranveer, whose representative has claimed that the FWICE doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter. The film body is expected to take a call on the next steps this Wednesday.
Ranveer had recently delivered Indian cinema’s biggest hit with Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar, which amassed over Rs 3000 crore at the worldwide box office this year. Kangana has also lauded the film and the fact that it revived a struggling Hindi film industry.
Also Read – Veteran producer TP Aggarwal challenges film body’s ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh in court
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s next film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, where a few nurses saved over 400 lives by keeping the surgeries and treatment running at Cama Hospital. Co-produced by her banner Manikarnika Films, the movie is slated to release in cinemas on June 12.
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