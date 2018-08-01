Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s wedding: She seems excited and very happy

At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she was looking forward to Priyanka’s wedding At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Kangana Ranaut was asked if she was looking forward to Priyanka’s wedding

Putting an end to days of speculation about Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s engagement to musician beau Nick Jonas, her friend and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday night said she congratulated the Quantico star and the latter seems “excited and very happy.”

Priyanka, who is yet to open up about her relationship publicly, reportedly got engaged to Nick on her birthday two weeks ago. The speculation was fuelled by director Ali Abbas Zafar, who while announcing Priyanka’s exit from his upcoming film Bharat, said she informed the team about her decision in the “Nick of time.”

At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Kangana was asked if she was looking forward to Priyanka’s wedding.

“I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very… She seems excited and very happy. If such an event is taking place, I’d love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited with weddings and engagements.” Kangana told reporters at the event.

When asked if Priyanka Chopra has confirmed the wedding date, Kangana Ranaut replied, “Not to me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd