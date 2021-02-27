Kangana Ranaut on playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas: Had an instant smile on my face

Kangana Ranaut is happy and excited to be playing a Sikh soldier in her upcoming film Tejas. The actor shared that until now, she had no idea that her character in the Sarvesh Mewara directorial is a Sikh. She shared a picture on Twitter that read “Tejas Gill” and said as soon as she read the script of the film, she “had an instant smile” on her face.

The 34-year-old actor tweeted, “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today. Had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”

Tejas is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. The film marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara, who had earlier in a statement said, “When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it.”

Kangana, who earlier said that she has always “been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood,” hopes that Tejas instills a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today.

Kangana said in an earlier statement, “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film.”

Apart from Tejas, Kangana has J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi gearing for a release. She will also be seen in Dhaakad. The actor has also been roped in to play former PM Indira Gandhi in a film, which will cover significant moments of the Indian political history including, Operation Blue Star and The Emergency.

She also announced the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda recently.